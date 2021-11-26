Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,594,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,901 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.83% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $20,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 183,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 70,112 shares during the period. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MIN opened at $3.57 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

