Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,498 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.41% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $20,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.51. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $121.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

