Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,464 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.21% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $20,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 77.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN opened at $96.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.02. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $100.95.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.