Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.74% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $19,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 31,700.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3,258.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000.

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $37.33 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97.

