Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.48% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $21,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,051 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after purchasing an additional 971,294 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,964,000 after buying an additional 37,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after buying an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $434,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,608 shares of company stock worth $25,730,002. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $79.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

