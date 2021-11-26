Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 102,064 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $81.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.75. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

