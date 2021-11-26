Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113,883 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.01% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $20,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

BW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

BW opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

