Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $19,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $1,142,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,551,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,281 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 112,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 38,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of JEF opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

