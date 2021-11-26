Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $19.47 Million Stock Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.39% of National Western Life Group worth $19,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWLI opened at $226.11 on Friday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.99. The firm has a market cap of $822.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

