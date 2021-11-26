Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $19.74 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,430 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.67% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $19,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDIV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.92. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $43.73.

