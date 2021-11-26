Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $20.17 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,725 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of First Horizon worth $20,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth $382,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 71.4% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,429,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,829,000 after acquiring an additional 529,011 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth $3,783,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Horizon by 110,827.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 104,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 104,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.45. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

