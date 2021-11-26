Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $21.35 Million Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.87% of First Trust Water ETF worth $21,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average of $87.03.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

