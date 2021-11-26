Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $21.68 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,909 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.33% of Tetra Tech worth $21,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,278.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total value of $1,010,607.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,282. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.14 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

