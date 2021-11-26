Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.90% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $97.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

