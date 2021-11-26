Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.78% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $20,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCH opened at $182.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.60. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $153.94 and a 52-week high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.