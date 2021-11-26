Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,698 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.49% of CMC Materials worth $21,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 4.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 8.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.97.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

