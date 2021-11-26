Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.11% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $21,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOR. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 177.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 226,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 740.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,333 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 313.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $57.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.