Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 189,773 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.42% of National Fuel Gas worth $20,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 6.1% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 562,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 114,206.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after buying an additional 322,870 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth about $13,134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE NFG opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.70. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

