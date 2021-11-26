Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 12,380 Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,401 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 11.61% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $21,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 61,352 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

CEE stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $31.46.

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

