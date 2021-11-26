Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.62% of Welbilt worth $20,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 2.32.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

