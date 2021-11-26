Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 102,758 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of GoDaddy worth $20,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,425,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in GoDaddy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,946,000 after buying an additional 1,429,615 shares during the period. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in GoDaddy by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,963,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,773,000 after buying an additional 389,355 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,616,000 after buying an additional 380,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. JMP Securities dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

