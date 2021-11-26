Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 13,165 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Zscaler worth $19,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 65.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,794,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3,359.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after buying an additional 148,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $27,829,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS opened at $342.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.70. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.40 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of -177.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,329 shares of company stock worth $103,710,041 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.04.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

