Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 18,016 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of BeiGene worth $19,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 4.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at about $22,444,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 112.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.89.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $572,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 24,499 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.21, for a total value of $8,040,816.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,694,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,644,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 353,500 shares of company stock worth $46,931,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $351.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.26. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $219.20 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

