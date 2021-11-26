Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 26,989 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.48% of Balchem worth $20,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 144.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,183,000 after purchasing an additional 898,811 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,826,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock opened at $169.56 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $101.66 and a 12-month high of $174.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCPC. Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

