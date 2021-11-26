Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 36,463 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,463 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of RenaissanceRe worth $21,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $4,280,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $18,174,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,863,000 after buying an additional 122,495 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.38.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Qutub purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $163.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 0.53. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.64.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.64) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -56.92%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

