Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 41,727 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,727 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.36% of MGM Growth Properties worth $20,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

NYSE MGP opened at $38.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.