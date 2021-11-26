Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 51,226 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,226 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.34% of CDK Global worth $20,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in CDK Global by 1,539.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 694,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CDK Global by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,982,000 after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CDK Global by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 631,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after acquiring an additional 422,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CDK Global by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,299,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,619,000 after acquiring an additional 417,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CDK Global by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after acquiring an additional 290,097 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CDK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of CDK opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.28.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.