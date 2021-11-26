Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 7,365 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.56% of WD-40 worth $19,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 128.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $234.28 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. TheStreet downgraded WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

