Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 76,542 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,542 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Boston Properties worth $20,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 30.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $118.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

