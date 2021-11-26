Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,702 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.32% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $20,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG opened at $176.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.94 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.51.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.83.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

