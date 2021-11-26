Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.31% of LHC Group worth $19,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 27,473.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,158,000 after buying an additional 279,407 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $14,756,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in LHC Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,323,000 after buying an additional 52,742 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

LHC Group stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.06 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

