WePower Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, WePower has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $2,154.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WePower

WPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

