WESPAC Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 182.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 100.0% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 252,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,196,000 after buying an additional 154,013 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

TSM traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $117.93. 96,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,791,735. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $96.14 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $611.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

