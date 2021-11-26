WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 29,234 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. 250,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,033,021. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

