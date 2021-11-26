WESPAC Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $141,644,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,224,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

