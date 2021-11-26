WESPAC Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors by 569.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,084 shares of company stock worth $15,396,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,486,836. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

