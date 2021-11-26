WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 1.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,699 shares of company stock worth $17,542,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.18. 1,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $129.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.02.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

