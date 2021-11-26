WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $215,446,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded down $13.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.69. 54,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,838. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $230.36 and a one year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

