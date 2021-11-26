WESPAC Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 66,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,868,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.10. The stock had a trading volume of 349,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,790. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day moving average is $160.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $473.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

