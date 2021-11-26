WESPAC Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,621 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $614,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 83,851 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 9.3% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 59,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in FedEx by 20.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 34,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FDX traded down $5.93 on Friday, reaching $237.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,243. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.08. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

