WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 8,261 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 192.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 424,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,529,000 after buying an additional 26,715 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 44,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.53. 73,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,598. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $157.26 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.13 and a 200 day moving average of $190.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

