WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,307 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 268.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,544,000 after acquiring an additional 296,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,191 shares of company stock worth $49,736,475. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $679.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.01 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $590.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.99. The firm has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

