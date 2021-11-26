West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Stock Price Up 4.1%

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $454.42 and last traded at $451.29. Approximately 3,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 395,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $433.72.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $425.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

