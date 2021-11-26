Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,949 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.83% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $57.82 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

WABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

