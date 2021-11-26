Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Trading 3% Higher

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. 10,495 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 3,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.09.

The company has a market cap of $82.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90.

About Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans.

