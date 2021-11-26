Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:PAI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $17.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.74% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

