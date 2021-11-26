Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of PAI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. 6,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,556. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.74% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

