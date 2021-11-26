Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WEA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,019. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 70.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

