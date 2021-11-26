Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Trading Up 7.1%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 77,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 31.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%.

Western Energy Services Corp. is an oilfield service company, which engages in the provision of contract drilling services. It operates through the Contract Drilling Services and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes Horizon and Stoneham drilling. The Production Services segment comprises well servicing rigs and renting of oilfield equipment.

