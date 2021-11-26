Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,277 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Westlake Chemical worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 163.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after buying an additional 143,900 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLK opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.40. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $74.42 and a one year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.09.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $932,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

